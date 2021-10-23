Texarkana mother, son arrested in Wyoming for murder of Oklahoma man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KETK) – A Texarkana woman and her son have been charged with the murder of Michael “Andy” McGuffee, 56, who was the mother’s half brother.

Debbie Senft, 47, and her son Zachary Mussett, 26, are currently in custody in the Sweetwater County, Wyoming Detention Center awaiting extradition to Oklahoma to face charges related to the murder of McGuffee.

On Oct. 15, the wife of McGufee was contacted when he did not show up for work and she sent a family member to check on him. When the family member arrived to the residence in the 8300 block of Garvin Drive, they saw signs of a fire and contacted the Blanchard Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found McGuffee deceased and requested assistance with the investigation from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

OSBI agents determined that McGuffee was the victim of a homicide. While on the scene, agents discovered that the fire was started and many items were stolen from the residence including McGuffee’s pickup truck.

Earlier this week, agents discovered that the stolen items were pawned in Salina, Kansas. Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) then went and collected the evidence from the pawn shop on behalf of the OSBI. McGuffee’s pickup truck was later discovered at a car wash off of I-35 and 89th Street in Oklahoma City.

The investigation led authorities to Wyoming where Senft and Mussett were located 15 miles east of Rock Springs, Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol pulled over the moving truck Senft and Mussett were driving and agents with Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation took the two into custody.

Senft and Mussett are both charged on one count of first-degree murder and arson in the first degree are both being held without bond in Wyoming.