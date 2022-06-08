TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A mowing crew in Texarkana working near Swampoodle Creek, discovered the body of a man who has yet to be identified.

Local police responded to the scene, and are working to find out how the body ended up near the creek located just north of New Boston Road. The man’s body has been sent to Dallas for autopsy.

This is not the first time a body has been discovered in the Swampoodle Creek area.

In 2017, the body of Anthony Carmeli was discovered in the creek by two men walking nearby. Carmeli’s body was also sent to Dallas for an autopsy in November of that year, and he had been missing since September.