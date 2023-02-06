TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – On Monday, East Texas officials released the identity of an elderly woman that was found deceased during a house fire in Texarkana last week.

An autopsy of Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas shows that she died of natural causes prior to the Feb. 2 fire that heavily damaged her home. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues.

Firefighters find deceased elderly woman in Texarkana (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Firefighters found Shepp unconscious in the front hallway of her home in the 100 block of Jerome St. when they responded to a report of a house fire around 3:35 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they could already see flames and smoke coming from the wooden structure.

TTFD firefighters immediately pulled Shepp outside and began lifesaving measures. They were unable to resuscitate her, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After an investigation, the Texarkana Fire Marshal determined electrical issues in the bedroom at the back of the house caused the fire.