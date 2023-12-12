TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texarkana Police Department is seeking information in relation to a missing woman.

Courtesy of the Texarkana Police Department

Janelda Ray, 51, was reportedly last seen at her residence on Dec. 5 on Nolthenius Street. According to a release, none of her family or those associated with her have seen her since.

Ray is described as being 5’2, with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials said she has a tattoo on her neck and upper right arm.

The department asks anyone who has seen Ray or know her whereabouts to call them at 903-798-3116.