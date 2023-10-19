TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Several individuals have been captured on video surveillance after what the Texarkana Police Department is calling a distract and swipe theft at a local Walmart.

According to Texarkana PD, the alleged theft occurred as individuals approached an elderly victim in the grocery store aisle to distract her with a series of questions and while the victim answered, one of the other individuals went through the victim’s purse and took out her wallet.

Officials also stated that within several minutes of the incident, the victim’s debit cards were used to purchase $2,500 in gift cards at two nearby stores. After receiving a phone call from her bank about suspicious transactions, she realized what happened and called authorities.

Detective Jarrod Dean led an investigation into the surveillance video from the store and said that these captured images show the individuals who grabbed the victim’s wallet while she had her back turned. He also saw that these same individuals used the same “distract and swipe” method on at least one other elderly customer before the victim in this case.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or remember having an interaction with these individuals at the Summerhill Road Walmart Neighborhood Market in recent weeks, reach out to Texarkana PD at 903-798-3116.