TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department announced that in honor of their 150th anniversary, officers will be able to wear a special commemorative badge in 2023.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, 2023 is the anniversary of the police department and the City of Texarkana. Their new badges have full color American and Texas Flags and the years 1873 to 2023 listed as well.

The badges were designed by a committee of officers and each officer will have to purchase their own commemorative badge meaning their will be no cost to the city, according to officials.

“This is a great way to display the pride we have in our department and city for its 150th anniversary without negatively impacting the City’s budget,” said Texarkana Police Chief Kevin Schutte.

Chief Schutte commissioned the badge the 150th Anniversary Commemorative Badge as an official department badge that officers can wear till the end of the year and then keep since they purchased them.