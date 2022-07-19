TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – She told her victim “The police will never catch me!” according to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department’s Facebook post earlier today.

According to the post, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere has a felony warrant for publishing intimate visual material. If you know where Emily is now, please give them a call at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

