TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A time capsule buried beneath Texarkana for 50 years was opened Friday evening as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The time capsule was buried in 1973 during the Texarkana centennial celebration at Sheppard Park. The Texarkana Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Committee says they will work through the contents of the capsule to be inventoried. They will also work to return any items that were intended for relatives and loved ones.

“Some people that were here don’t even expect to find anything, but everyone was very excited to see the burial vault,” said TXK 50 committee member Velvet Cool. “We’re just very excited that we found things in such great condition that we did.”

Many of the remaining items will be on display at the Museum of Regional History at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15th, prior to the Sesquicentennial Twice as Nice Festival.

The Festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse/Post Office on Stateline Avenue.

More information about Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial (TXK150) Celebration can be found on their website.