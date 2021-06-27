Texas African American Museum celebrates Black Music Month with East Texas community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas African American Museum celebrated Black Music Month with the East Texas community.

Dozens of people came to show their support to the museum at 309 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There were games, local vendors and live music from a variety of acts from bands and local artists and a DJ.

The goal of the event was to celebrate history.

“It’s in our genes,” Gloria Washington, with the Texas African American Museum said. “It’s in our bones so understand our history and understand what music is to your family to your lineage.”

People were also able to take a deep dive into history and check out the exhibits within the museum.