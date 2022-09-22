COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – The Texas A&M Police Department issued two crime alerts Tuesday stating they had received information regarding the use of “date rape drugs” at an on-campus pre-game fraternity tailgating party Sept. 17.

The use of incapacitating agents (date rape drugs) is an aggravated assault per the Clery Act., officials said.

According to officials, one victim reported she believed date rape drugs were placed into her drink while attending the party around 7:15 p.m. and the suspect is unknown.

Officers reported that another victim stated she believed date rape drugs were placed into her drink while attending the on-campus party around 6:30 p.m. and the suspect in that case is also unknown.

The university police department said that while the university is required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also it’s responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures.

Officials encourage students to remain alert and practice the following safety tips:

Don’t drink from a can or bottle that you did not open yourself

Avoid punch bowls or drinks that are being passed in a group setting

Do use your own cup with a lid and straw

Don’t leave your drink unattended. If you leave your drink to dance, talk to friends, or use the restroom, throw it out and get a new one.

Watch out for your friends and ask them to watch out for you. Have a plan to check in with each other at set times

If your friend appears intoxicated, gets sick, passes out, is having trouble walking or breathing, do what you need to do to make sure your friend is safe. Call 911 in case of an emergency

For more information on resources, support services and reporting options please visit the Title IX Office website.