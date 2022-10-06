COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson broke a bone in his throwing hand, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

ESPN sources also said he could miss the rest of the season. The Aggies are set to play against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Haynes King from Longview also plays for the Aggies and started the first two games, according to ESPN. Some sources say that he will be the starter against Alabama on Saturday. Alabama’s quarterback, Bryce Young, injured his throwing shoulder last weekend, said the Associated Press.