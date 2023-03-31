A homs is damaged and trees are down after a tornado swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas Baptist Men‘s shower/laundry unity will be heading to Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday to serve the community after Friday’s tornadoes.

According to TBM, the deployment is part of a larger effort that includes an incident management team, assessors, a mass feeding team and two chainsaw teams that will leave from different places in Texas

TBM has been in service for more than 50 years, starting with providing food in collaboration with the Red Cross behind the scenes and starting to plan recovery efforts.