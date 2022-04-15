TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Baptist Men, a religious organization based in Dallas, came into Tyler to help families with trees in their yards and on their homes after Tuesday’s storms.

“We work a good 8-9 hours a day trying to get things done, sometimes it takes longer,” said David Wallace, a leader of the group. “The bible says love thy neighbor and we at it as our neighbors are anyone in need during a disaster.”

The organization has been here since Thursday and said they aren’t leaving until every work order has been fulfilled.

One Tyler family said they were quoted more than what they can afford to clean up their yard.

“We got quoted like $8,500 dollars to come out and cut up the trees and we don’t have that kind of money,” said Michael Hart.

Their neighbor described the works Texas Baptist Men did as an Easter Miracle.

“The price they were quoted was astronomical. And to know someone by the grace of God is coming to help, it’s just a beautiful thing,” said neighbor Sharon Miller. “I wish I could cook all of these people some food.”

There are still dozens of homes needing to be cleaned up around Tyler. The Texas Baptist Men wanted to bring peace to people affected, ahead of East Weekend.

“The main part of our job is to visit with the homeowners to encourage them, times will get better,” said Wallace.

If your home was affected by this week’s storm and you’re looking for help, you can place a work order at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler or visit their website.