NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) –The Texas Blueberry Festival has been a staple in Nacogdoches for years.

“33 years ago but we are only celebrating our 32nd because we couldn’t do it during the COVID,” said Grace Handler, Texas Blueberry Festival Chair.

Then the city had to scale back in 2021, but say the Texas Blueberry Festival is back and better than ever.

“It’s a time we can fill our hotels and fill our restaurants with visitors,” said Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize.

Downtown businesses are excited to welcome thousands of guests this weekend. Saturday will be a day filled with fun things for the whole family to enjoy.

“The blueberry festival is a lot of fun,” said Mize.

The pandemic may be in the past, but businesses are still feeling the effects especially now with inflation and supply chain issues.

“I would like to say that we are going to have some really cool stuff on display this year for y’all to see, but we don’t have anything to display,” said Neal Slaten, owner of Tipton Ford in Nacogdoches.

The main sponsor, Tipton Ford, is having to borrow newer model cars from customers for festival guests to see. Slaten said it doesn’t matter because there are more important parts of the event.

“The blueberry festival is Nacogdoches,” said Slaten.

The festival is a place to bring the whole family.

“Since COVID, it really gives everybody as a family unit a place to go more so than ever before,” said Handler.