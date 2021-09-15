Texas Broadcast Museum celebrates 5th anniversary

KILGORE, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Broadcast Museum is celebrating their 5th anniversary on Wednesday.

“My plans were a lot more humble when we first conceived of this museum. I thought it would be a relatively small facility where a bunch of likeminded people would hang out and play with their toys. It has grown by leaps and bounds and now one of the largest museums of its kind anywhere,” said Chuck Conrad, the museum’s executive director.

The facility is in downtown Kilgore, and it is located in a 18,000 square foot building that used to be a Chevrolet dealership.

The museum said they have something interesting for everyone. For example, residents can check out one of ESPN’s original three TV mobile units.

They also have items connected to unique historic moments such as the TV camera that was there when Lee Harvey Oswald was shot.

Visitors can also see the 1949 DuMont Telecruiser, which is the oldest restored TV mobile unit. This was used during the coverage of the Kennedy assassination.

The Telecruiser also has a connection to East Texas, apart from being housed in the museum. The mobile unit was financed by Tom Potter, of Kilgore.

If you are a fan of the news, you can try to be a reporter at the TV studio.

Music fans can also find a 1973 audio console that was custom built for James Taylor. It was also used in concerts by the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, Jackson Browne and other rock legends.

The museum also has hundreds of radios and TVs.

“A lot of people drop in thinking they are going to spend 15 or 20 minutes. A couple of hours later, they are still here,” said Conrad.

Volunteers can also give guided tours to visitors.

The Texas Broadcast Museum, is located at 416 East Main St. in downtown Kilgore. It is open Friday’s and Saturdays from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. and other times by appointment for groups of ten or more. You can find them on the web at www.texasbroadcastmuseum.org or look for them on Facebook. For booking information, call their business office, 903-985-8115.