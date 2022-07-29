TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Juvenile Prevention Center is opening one of six production sites in Tyler, and held an open house on Tuesday to share their work with the community.

Members with the project shared their work centered around implementing community-based programs dedicated to preventing juvenile crimes across Texas.

“It is going to play a role in preventing juvenile delinquency in Tyler and beyond,” Yolanda Prince, project manager for the Texas Child & Family Study Center said. “This particular center will be a great place to actually start.”

The center is managed by researchers in Prairie View A&M University.