TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With schools already starting in some districts, a back to school fair was organized here in Tyler on Saturday. The back-to-school event was held by the Texas Children’s Health Plan, Green Acres Baptist Church Español and Fuzion Radio.

In total 1500 backpacks were given out to students along with school supplies. The event featured fun activities for the whole family like photo booths and even local food trucks.

“One of my favorite parts of this event is seeing families of five or six coming out with backpacks and school supplies and the parents are so thankful because they couldn’t afford that,” said Ignacio Orellana, worship leader at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Tyler ISD’s school year starts up this week on Wednesday Aug. 16.