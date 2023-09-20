TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Texas College hosted its convocation on campus, marking the beginning of another academic year with faculty, students and alumni.

Classes started about a month ago and now that everyone is settled on campus, they have their opening convocation school event.

“Introducing the direction of the college, the strategic purpose in that very same light, this is also a time where we receive new faculty and staff, and so it gives us the time to embrace both of those populations,” said Dwight Fennell, Texas College President.

People gathered to celebrate the beginning of the fall 2023 semester and celebrate higher education.

“Well, we believe that Texas College has a special place in the heart of Tyler, we believe that we are the oldest institution in this city,” said Fennell.

The institution is also celebrating serving East Texas for 129 years and are ready to continue growing.

“We have partnerships with our neighboring institutions with UT Tyler, TJC, and we are opening some new doors outside the City of Tyler as well,” said Fennell.

At the event, they set up the year with prayer, speeches and music, encouraging everyone at Texas College to do their absolute best.

“The theme this year is charting the course, moving the good from great,” said Fennell.

He’s confident in continuing the institution’s legacy.