TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar was at the University of Texas at Tyler on a stop of his Texas Broadband Listening Tour to get insights about internet access and collect input to develop the state’s first broadband plan.

Hegar said that when his office was tasked with bringing reliable high-speed internet to every corner of the state, they knew that it could not be done with the office alone. He said that they want input on the most effective way to use funding because residents know better than anyone how to meet the needs of their communities.

“The city of Tyler is in a 23-county region where 54 percent of households do not have access to high-speed wireline broadband, and 25 percent of households do not have internet of any kind,” Hegar said. “Today’s conversation will help my office identify changes, chart goals and encourage investment to expand high-speed internet access to areas in need. We are grateful for the input we have received.”

The purpose of the tour is to help guide the strategic vision of Texas’ new Broadband Development Office. Hegar is set to visit a dozen locations across the state.

“We were pleased to welcome Comptroller Hegar to the University of Texas at Tyler for this critical discussion, and we are glad that he is committed to expanding access to broadband services across the state,” Calhoun said. “Broadband plays an increasingly important role in the livelihoods of everyday Texans and our state’s economy, but there exists an achievement gap, or digital divide, between Texans with access to broadband and Texans without.”

The office will:

Create and update a state broadband plan for closing the digital divide in Texas

Create a broadband map indicating areas eligible for financial assistance

Secure federal funding for broadband expansion initiatives

Engage in outreach to communities regarding the expansion and adoption of broadband service and the programs administered by the BDO

Serve as the state’s subject matter expert for federal funding to help local communities expand access

Create and administer the Texas broadband pole replacement program aimed at bringing broadband to unserved areas of the state

For those who are unable to attend an event or wish to share input before an event, they are encouraged to do so through an online survey. Feedback will be collected through May 5.