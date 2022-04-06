PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three musicians will be inducted into the 2022 Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in August.

Buddy Holly, David Frizzell and the Texas Tenors will be inducted on Aug. 13.

Buddy Holly

Charles Hardin Holley, known as Buddy Holly, was born on September 7, 1936 in Lubbock. He was known as an American singer and songwriter who was a pioneering figure to mid-1950s rock and roll. His style was influenced by gospel music, country music and rhythm and blues acts, which he performed in Lubbock with his friends from high school.

After a show in Clear Lake, Iowa, Holly went on a plane to go to his next show in Moorhead, Minnesota. Soon after takeoff, the plane crashed killing Holly and several other musicians. During Holly’s short career, he wrote and recorded many songs. He was an influence for artists such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and many others. He was one of the first artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him number 13 in its list of “100 Greatest Artists.”

FILE – American rock and roll singer, songwriter and guitarist, Buddy Holly is shown at an unknown location in this 1959 file photo. Singers Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, aka “Big Bopper,” were killed when their plane crashed in a light snowstorm, in 1959, when the pilot apparently lost control. (AP Photo/File)

David Frizzell

David Frizzell is known for his unmistakable voice and style. In the early 1980s, Frizzell founded the music duo Frizzell & West with Shelly West, the daughter of country superstar Dottie West. Their recording of “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma” was featured in Clint Eastwood’s movie “Any Which Way You Can.”

Frizzell has won many awards from the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, Billboard and Music City News. He has also received three Grammy nominations, both as part of Frizzell & West and as a solo artist.

In response to his nomination, Tess Frizzell, David’s niece, created a video telling her uncle the news.

“Ok, so Uncle David, you are the newest inductee for the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, how do you feel?” Tess asked.

“I can’t believe this,” David said.

Tess also mentioned that Buddy Holly would be inducted as well, and David said that Holly is his hero.

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 20: Singers/Songwriters David Frizzell and Shelly West perform during NSAI 50 Years of Songs at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors, a group consisting of Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher, have earned a fan base of more than half a million followers on social media and millions of video views.

Named Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artist in the World, the group has been featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The group has performed more than 1,400 live concerts in the past 10 years with concerts at performing arts centers, casinos, symphony halls, outdoor festivals and other major cooperate events.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Recording artists JC Fisher, Marcus Collins and John Hagen of the Texas Tenors perform onstage at the 28th American Cinematheque Award honoring Matthew McConaughey at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 21, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Ceremony

Special guests at the event will include inductees The Texas Tenors, David Frizzell and John Mueller, the official tribute performer for Buddy Holly. In addition to them, Emcee Dallas Wayne and the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Band.

Other special guests will include:

Jeannie C. Riley

Marty Haggard

Leona Williams

Ron Williams

Zac Clifton

Lang Scott

Randy C. Moore

Gena Hamilton

Tess Frizzell

Bobby Tomberlin

Jennifer Herron

Bobby Marquez

And others to be announced

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Carthage Civic Center and will be part of the 25th annual Classic Country Music Festival, a full weekend of celebrations which kick off Thursday, Aug. 11 and will conclude Sunday, Aug. 14.

On Friday, Aug. 12, will be the annual John Ritter Tribute Showcase with Emcee Linda Davis. Twenty-four finalists will compete for the title of “Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Ambassador” for 2023.

In June, the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame will have the John Ritter Tribute Showcase. The auditions will be on June 25 at 9 a.m. Tryouts are first come first serve. Contestants will be chosen to compete at the finals on the Friday before the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Aug. 12. The winner will represent the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame the following year at various concerts and special events as an ambassador.

Those who are interested in auditioning can click here.

The contestants will be judged by professional musicians who have been in the business for a long time.

Tickets for Friday’s showcase are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Saturday night show tickets are $125 and $100 on the floor and $70 and $75 in upper-level seating.

Tickets are on sale on May 1 at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage and can be bought by calling 903-694-9561.