A sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (David Goldman, File/AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As the fall approaches in Texas, so does the season for illnesses to increase. In the month of August, 180 Texans deaths involved COVID-19, which accounted for 6% of the total COVID-19 involved deaths in the nation.

According to a weekly report conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas has seen a sharp decrease in number of COVID-19 related deaths to begin the month of September.

Texas has seen 15 deaths involving COVID-19 in the first week of this month, which is half of the number of deaths per week reported for four weeks.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 deaths are now identified using a new ICD–10 code.

For general information including symptoms, testing and community safety, visit their website.