Texas cuts $1.9 million from grant that provides produce to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The state cut $1.9 million from the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant, which helps food banks provide fresh produce to families in need.

This money also allows the East Texas Food Bank to purchase fruits and vegetables from local farmers.

According to the ETFB, they will receive $92,373 less funding, so they will provide 738,984 less pounds of produce.

But, this budget cut isn’t just affecting the ETFB. It is also impacting places they distribute to such as Saint Paul Children’s Foundation.

Staff at the church said they want to see people in the community have access to the food they need, especially nutritious meals.

“In order for us to pass out the fresh fruits and vegetables to our clients, we need that from the food bank. We don’t really get that from anywhere else. We have shelf safe food items and we’re good on those, but we have seen a decline fresh foods we need,” said Wyatt Bynum, with Saint Paul Children’s Foundation.

In the lone star state, food insecurity has increased from 13% to 29% since the COVID-19 outbreak, and in East Texas more than 250,000 people are facing hunger.

“With more Texans at risk of hunger than ever before, this is not the time to be cutting a critical source of healthy, fresh produce for our community,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the statewide network of food banks.

Since 2001, the Surplus Agricultural Products grant has supported a cost-effective strategy to fight hunger, improve health and reduce food waste in Texas, according to ETFB. The program is supervised by the Texas Department of Agriculture, which reduced funds to this initiative because the Governor’s office instructed them to increase their savings.