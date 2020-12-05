Texas Department of Criminal Justice grieves loss of Maintenance Supervisor serving over 22 years in Rusk

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – 56-year-old Maintenance Supervisor, Michael Harper, in Rusk passed due to COVID-19.

Harper was hospitalized at a Tyler hospital after suffering respiratory complications.

On November 6, he was placed on a ventilator and after fighting for more than 6 weeks, Harper died Wednesday, December 2nd.

He was known as a committed employee who proudly served Texas, according to Facilities Division Director Cody Ginsel. Harper had served over 22 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and was assigned to the Skyview/Hodge complex in Rusk.

“Michael Harper was always the first to contribute to TDCJ in every way he could even volunteering for service above and beyond his normal duties,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and we hope they are blessed with the knowledge that he was a kind and caring man willing to help anyone day or night.”