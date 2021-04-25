Texas Department of State Health Services to partner with local health officials to encourage vaccinations in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services will partner with local heath officials to encourage people to get vaccinations in Longview.

On Monday, April 26, DSHS will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach display at the Walmart Supercenter on 4006 Estes Pkwy from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a 16-foot-tall display and will feature an outdoor video wall in the store parking lot with information about the vaccine and its effectiveness. The display and video will address common concerns people have about getting the shot(s).

Key takeaways from the event will include:

The vaccines were tested in clinical trials with diverse races and ethnicities.

The vaccines are working! Vaccines available from all manufacturers are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen by more than 75 percent since January.

The vaccine will help you to get your day-to-day life back to normal, so you can do the things you love knowing you’re protected.

DSHS will partner will medical professionals like Dr. Suhel Patel of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System-Longview and community leaders such as Longview City Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, District 2, to encourage everyone in the Tyler and Longview area.