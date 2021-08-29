Texas Division of Emergency Management to open COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management, TDEM, in partnership with local officials will open a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Tyler.
The infusion center will begin accepting patients on Tuesday and has been provided with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor.
The treatment will be available at no cost to the patient.
TDEM is partnering with the following:
- Smith County
- Northeast Texas Public Health District
- UT Health East Texas
- Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System
Governor Abbott, TDEM, and the Texas Department of State Health Services have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state over the past few weeks.
COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities will also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients.
The state deployed similar measures beginning in November 2020 to communities across Texas.
Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more coming online in the coming days:
• Austin (DSHS)
• Beaumont (TDEM)
• The Woodlands (DSHS)
• Corpus Christi (DSHS)
• Edinburg (TDEM)
• Fort Worth (DSHS)
• Harlingen (TDEM)
• Houston (DSHS)
• Laredo (DSHS)
• Lubbock (TDEM)
• Nacogdoches (TDEM)
• Odessa (TDEM)
• San Antonio (DSHS)
• Tyler (TDEM)
The treatment is free and available to all Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.