LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is hosting a recruitment and testing session in Lufkin on Saturday.

The event is meant for those who are interested in having a career with DPS. Officials said they are looking for people to join the next round of Texas State Troopers to join the DPS Academy.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters and complete the written and physical testing requirements needed before applying to the DPS Training Academy.

