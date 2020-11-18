Texas drivers fed up with paying expensive tolls

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas drivers have just about had enough with paying extensive tolls and are fighting back. A grassroots group in Smith County, Grassroots America, partnered Tuesday with Texans for Toll-Free Highways for a chance to educate the community on transportation policies.

Here in East Texas, it was a costly battle to build Toll 49. Several years, millions of dollars, and people’s land have been taken for the road’s route. Since then, the tolls have gradually increased.

According to Terri Hall, Executive Director for Texans for Toll-Free Highways, “there was a huge grant of $51 million dollars that was actually a loan originally and that was supposed to be paid back with toll revenue. It was a loan from TxDot, so that means every Texas payer’s gas tax money went into that loan.”

A number of years ago that loan turned into a grant, then turning into a subsidy. “That means $51 million dollars of taxpayer money that’s supposed to be used to keep our freeways free turned into a subsidy for a toll road,” said Hall.

“Every Tyler resident and every member of the state of Texas is paying for this road yet you can’t drive on it without paying a double tax.” Terri Hall, Texans for Toll-Free Highways

Activists have been trying to put a stop to the expensive charges. A group called “Texans for Toll-Free Highways” wants law makers to fund roads without hidden taxes or tolls. Tuesday’s meeting searched for solutions to change the state’s transportation policies and priorities.

According to Hall, this is an issue seen on toll roads across the state, “…particularly these private corporate toll roads like we’ve seen in the metroplex where you can have $12 to $25 dollars a day in tolls.”

Back here in East Texas, NETRMA’s has planned to expand Toll-49 to a full loop surrounding Tyler has raised some controversy.

For Heather Stoner, an organizer with Grassroots America,”…it is one of those things where we’re not seeing an end to it, we’re really seeing a doubling down and taxing on the tolls,” she said.

Stoner, leaving us with this statement:

“Somewhere we’ve got to put our foot down and say this is the amount our citizens can handle in our community.”