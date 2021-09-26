Texas emergency officials see increase in wildfires due to cold weather, give preparedness, prevention tips

Photo courtesy of the Texas A&M Forest Service

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas emergency officials have seen an increase in wildfires due to cold weather.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said that over the past week, local and state resources have responded to 40 wildfires for 1,028 acres.

They added that a very dry air mass will be in place Wednesday through Sunday accelerating drying of dead surface fuels statewide, causing initial fire potential to remain moderate across much of the state through Sunday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management gave the following tips on wildfire preparedness and prevention:

Sign up for local alerts

Monitor wildfire danger levels

Adhere to local bans

Create an emergency plan and kit

Prepare to evacuate if mandated by local officials

Recently a burn ban has been placed on a few counties including Houston and Henderson.

Both burn bans will last 14 days starting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning will be allowed during that time.

To see which Texas counties have burn bans, click here.