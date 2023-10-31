LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Texas is set to welcome its first Jaggers restaurant location on Nov. 8 in Longview.

The company said in a release it plans to bring 100 jobs to the community with the restaurant set to open at 2541 Judson Road in Northloop Plaza.

The fast-casual spot, created by Texas Roadhouse Founder Kent Taylor, features burgers, chicken tenders and sandwiches with signature scratch-made sauces. They also offer salads served with scratch-made dressings.

“We’re very excited to introduce the Jaggers brand to Texas,” General Manager Marcus Shirley said. “We can’t wait to show the Longview community all that Jaggers has to offer.”

Their hours are Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the restaurant plans to host several events leading up to the grand opening including a Donate to Dine fundraiser benefitting the East Texas Food Bank.