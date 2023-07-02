ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens celebrated July 4th on Sunday with fishing, fireworks and food.

East Texans started showing up at 5 p.m. for free admission with no fishing license necessary and fireworks started after 9 p.m.

Angler’s Pavilion even provided some loaner equipment for folks who don’t have a fishing pole or bait. New York Texas BBQ, Pork Commander and Treehouse Cupcakes provided food for the event.

Organizers said it’s a great way to have a blast. They added that this is a long time tradition for the Freshwater Fisheries Center, going back over ten years.