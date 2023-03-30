ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is hosting this year’s Fishing Fools Day on Saturday, April 1. And no, this is not a joke.

The event will kick off with a one-mile family fun run followed by a day full of fun fishing-related activities, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. It will cost $15 to register for the fun run with proceeds going to the Friends of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center. The $15 will cover the run and the admission fee for all of the other fishing activities throughout the day.

“Whether you are a seasoned angler or just beginning, we’ll have something new for you to learn or experience,” said Katie Birk, TFFC event coordinator. “It’s fun for the whole family!”

Texas Parks and Wildlife said that a casting course and fishing tips from experts will be available to all anglers to test their skills and learn more about some of the Inland Fisheries Division’s fish sampling techniques, such as electrofishing.

A Sea Center touch tank, the Toyota ShareLunker program, an Angler Recognition tank, bow fishing instruction, gar fishing tips, fish journals, fish art project, fly fishing instruction and fly tying are just a few of the featured activities the event will be hosting.

Tacos Perez and Tom’s Coffee (Kona Ice Coffee Truck) will offer food and beverages for attendees to purchase at the event.

“Texas offers so many amazing fishing opportunities and fisheries resources — you can spend your entire life exploring, trying something new and not experience it all,” said Tom Lang, TFFC director. “We look forward to welcoming everyone at Fishing Fools Day and connecting them to a new fishing experience.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.