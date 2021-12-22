ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Game Warden memorial will be moved from Athens to the grounds of the Texas Capitol.

The Game Warden Peace Officer’s Association has made efforts since 2012 to move the statue from the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.

The memorial shows a life-size game warden made of bronze. It honors the officials that lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The Association saw this as a necessary move since other memorials—specifically peace officer memorials—are housed on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol,” said Game Warden Peace Officer Association President and current Texas Game Warden Major, Quint Balkcom. “Housing the memorial on Capitol grounds would also serve a larger audience, many who have never interacted with a Texas Game Warden. This is an educational opportunity to learn more about our history and our critical conservation efforts.”

The Game Warden Peace Officer’s Association provided some of the funding and assisted with legislative efforts to relocate the statue. In 2017, a resolution in support of the project passed through the Texas House of Representatives and the Senate.

The State Preservation Board also had a hearing last week that finalized the process to move the memorial.

“This is an incredible step in the right direction,” said Colonel Chad Jones, Director of Law Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “The fallen wardens this memorial honors aren’t just the wardens of the past. Some of them were my friends and colleagues. Placing the memorial at the Capitol ensures their sacrifices will be remembered daily by the leaders, residents, and visitors to this state.”

There are still some tasks that must be completed before the big move.

“Now that the project has received final approval from the State Preservation Board, we have moved into the planning phase of relocation which will be a lengthy process as well,” said Balkcom. “Ordering the granite for a new pedestal and physically moving the memorial takes months to plan and perform, but I am thrilled the project is one step closer to its new home and honoring our fallen family the way it was intended.”

A new sculpture will replace the current Athens memorial.

As the state’s only conservation law enforcement agency, Texas Game Wardens patrol its vast network of waterways, respond to natural disasters and oversee hunting and fishing regulations. Through the agency’s 125 year history, 19 Texas Game Wardens have lost their lives while serving the people of Texas.