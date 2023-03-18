LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Geocachers from across the state of Texas and around the world were in Longview this weekend for the 21st Annual Texas Challenge and Geocaching Festival.

The event was hosted by the East Texas region of the Texas Geocaching Association and had all sorts of fun activities for geocachers, like the competition for the coveted Golden Ammo Can.

The event featured games like “Lab Adventures” and “Pathtag Wheel”, various goodies, trackable trading, swag shopping and of course all kinds of geocaching supplies.

For more information visit the Texas Geocaching Association online.