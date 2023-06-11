TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The United States Postal Service announced that Texas is ranked number two in the nation for dog attacks on postal service employees.

According to a USPS report, Texas had 404 dog attack incidents in 2022. Houston was ranked number one in the nation with 57 incidents, Dallas ranked number three with 44 and San Antonio was ranked ninth in the nation with 32, USPS reported.

“When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack,” said Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager. “Help us deliver your mail safely by keeping your dog secure and out of the way before your carrier arrives.”

In the entire United States, more than 5300 postal service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail in 2022.