TEXAS (KETK) — According to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert, Texas pumpkin production has experienced another below average season. This may affect the prices of pumpkins this fall.

Mark Carroll, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Floyd County, said “This year’s pumpkin production yields are down 20%-40% due to drought in areas where the bulk of Texas’ crop is grown.”

Floyd County is known as the Pumpkin Capital of Texas and producers are ending their fall harvest of seeds that were planted in June. This year’s drought, despite irrigation efforts, has been the primary cause for the low yields.

“This year’s production has been a mixed bag,” said Danny Nut, owner of DL Nut Farms in Floyd County. “Some varieties have produced their usual amount, but others were extremely low in quantity.”

In regards to the pumpkin market prices, those that are produced in Floyd County are shipped across the state and nation. Those producers are reporting increased fruit losses due to the extreme heat, which causes pumpkins to degrade in the trailers before they reach their destination.

This fact, combined with continued high demand, is likely to mean higher pumpkin prices compared to last year.

“Consumers should buy pumpkins as soon as they see them,” Carroll said.