TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas was named as the state where the most Fortune 500 companies are located, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

53 of the largest companies’ headquarters are in Texas, while there are 51 in New York and 50 in California.

The governor said this is because the state promotes a good climate for companies and has a strong workforce. Houston and Dallas also made the list for the top five municipalities that house the most Fortune 500 companies at 21 and 11.

“Texas is the economic engine of the nation, and I am proud to announce that we continue leading the country now with the most Fortune 500 corporate headquarters. Thanks to our unmatched business environment, with no corporate or personal income taxes, a highly skilled and diverse workforce, easy access to global markets, and reasonable regulatory climate, Texas has more businesses relocating and expanding here in our state than ever before. Without the constraint of over-taxation and runaway regulation imposed by other states, businesses are drawn to the endless economic opportunities as new ideas and innovation are free to flourish in the Lone Star State. I look forward to continuing our partnerships with businesses across the state to build an even brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come.” Gov. Greg Abbott

The Fortune 500 annual list is made by looking at how much revenue the companies make in the 2021 fiscal year. Fortune 500 companies make up two-thirds of the United State’s gross domestic product. They make a total revenue of $16.1 trillion and have 29.7 million employees across the world.

Some of the companies located in Texas include:

Exxon Mobil

McKesson

AT&T

Phillips 66

Valero Energy

Dell Technologies

Energy Transfer

Tesla

Sysco

ConocoPhillips

To see the full list, click here.