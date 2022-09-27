CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Judge Travis Ransom took to Facebook on Tuesday to commend the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for discovering over $116,000 in cash during a routine traffic stop.

According to officials, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana could be smelled.

The deputed also reported he noted multiple indicators that the driver and passengers were involved in money laundering, including being in a rental car, dark tinted windows that had been applied from the outside, and a failure of any of the passengers knowing exactly where they were coming from.

Upon investigation, the cash was discovered in three separate backpacks per officials. Officers said the cash was bound by rubber bands in $2,000 bundles, which is consistent with criminal activity. Deputies also reported discovering a money counting machine.

The sheriff’s department said two of the three occupants denied knowing anything about the money, while the driver claimed only $16,000, stating he had earned it from his employment.

Judge Ransom said, based on the deputy’s investigation and questioning the occupants, the deputy believes the money was proceeds of marijuana or other narcotic drug sales. Ransom also reported the money was seized pursuant to Texas Code of Criminal Procedure 59.1, and all three occupants were arrested and charged with money laundering.