TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced that $68,042,000 in regional mitigation funds was approved for infrastructure projects across Deep East Texas on Friday.

The funds were approved by the Texas General Land Office and will include over $42 million for broadband and interoperable radio communications infrastructure that will be administered by the Deep East Texas Council of Government (DETCOG).

The money allocated by the land office is sourced from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Regional Mitigation Plan, a plan to help reduce risks and impacts of future natural disasters.

“The General Land Office is helping to empower communities to move forward projects that will protect the homes and businesses of those who live there,” Commissioner Buckingham said. “Locally led prioritization of mitigation projects is important because it strengthens critical infrastructure and protects communities against the impacts of natural disasters. I am proud of the work being done at the Texas General Land Office to not only help those in need, but to support our communities as they grow.”

The projects funded by this $68,042,000 include the following: