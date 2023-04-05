TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Across the US, we are seeing a law enforcement shortage and East Texas agencies are still feeling the effects.

Some departments like Rusk Police need to fill 6 out of their 12 officer positions.

“Kind of what we are seeing is what we are seeing across the country, is just fewer people that want to be police officers, so where you may have, when I started have 120 people take the test now you got maybe 40 or less,” said Andy Erbaugh, public information officer, Tyler PD.

Tyler and The Colony Police Department say with less people applying it’s making it hard to keep officers on the streets protecting our cities.

“Most of our issues is the time that we have to train new recruits, send them to a police academy,” said Rick Delacruz, public information officer for The Colony PD.

Officer Rick Delacruz said it takes 5 months for someone to go through the academy, on top of the time needed for training and the populations of cities growing it’s hard to keep up.

“Our city is growing so fast, so rapidly that we don’t have enough officers in our realm,” said Delacruz.

That’s why law enforcement agencies are attending job fairs like this one at Tyler Junior College to help find new hires.

“DPS is in a recruiting situation know where we’re going outside the state to try and hire new people,” said Sgt. Adam Albritton, DPS Tyler.

However, the nationwide shortage is now causing departments to compete when it comes to recruits.

“You know we’ve got to stay competitive with our salaries,” said Sgt. Albritton.

To attract more people, pay rates have increased, more benefits have been added and hires with previous experience are being offered the open positions.

“It’s important to have quality law enforcement officers out there because you know we are the ones that respond when you need us to protect you know home and property and keep the city safe,” said Erbaugh.