TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After Saturday’s tragedy, Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News that the current “mental health crisis” must be solved.

Mental health has been a priority in recent years for the state of Texas. The current legislative session has several proposals surrounding mental health.

Don Neal, an East Texas counselor at Mosaic Counseling of East Texas explained service providers need the help.

“We are noticing as a state we have a lot of needs,” Neal said.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday after the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Gov. Abbott shared that Texas is working “big-time” to solve the crisis.

“There has been a dramatic increase in the amount of anger and violence that is taking place in America,” said Gov. Abbott.

He believes by addressing mental health problems, it will be the long-term solution to anger and violence.

“By going to its root cause which is addressing mental health problems behind it,” said Gov. Abbott.

Senate Bill 26 would provide $15 million to hospitals and nonprofits, all are geared toward mental healthcare.

“Mental health concerns are on the rise across the lifespan for Texans anything that our state can do could help, mental health care is expensive. A lot of insurances do not pay for mental health care so yeah, a lot of people need help paying for it,” said Neal.

Some experts say that mass shootings are starting to traumatize everyone.

“People do feel stressed especially when we read things, we see things on TV, and it’s stressful and it is sad it causes on an individual level and on a group level it just causes worry and concern,” said Neal.

According to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, nearly one in 25 adults in the U.S. live with a serious mental illness.

“A lot of things stress us out these days. Whether that’s a death in the family or difficulty at school,” said Neal.

Lawmakers hope they can help people get the care they need, and avoid resorting to violence.