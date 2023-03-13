TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas created the most jobs compared to other states from January 2022 through January 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

654,100 new positions were added, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office. There was a 5% increase in employment in Texas, while the U.S. only saw a 3.3% increase.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the new jobs were not in the farming industry.

8,300 of jobs were in leisure and hospitality, 8,100 in professional and business services and 5,900 in construction and manufacturing, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs last year than any other state and growing faster than the nation as a whole,” said Abbott. “I am proud that more Texans are working than ever before, and I thank Texas employers for their ongoing investments in the best workforce in America. Texas offers unmatched economic opportunities for hardworking Texans across this great state, but we cannot be complacent as we build the Texas of tomorrow. In this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools to ensure Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

California and Florida followed behind Texas for the states that created the most jobs. They generated 599,500 and 448,900 positions, respectively. Jobs increased in 47 states in the country, but there was not a significant change in three states and the District of Columbia.

On March 10, Abbott also said the state broke a record for the total amount of Texas jobs, which is 13.7 million. The Lone Star State has smashed this record for 16 months in a row.