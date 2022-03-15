LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Robert Earl Keen will be making a stop in Lufkin to perform at the Temple Theater for his farewell tour “I’m Comin’ Home: 41 Years On The Road.”

The legendary songwriter and entertainer will be performing on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Keen made the announcement of his final tour in January 2022 with personal videos posted on his social media accounts.

“I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life,” Keen said. “This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bull rush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly.”

The show is a special pre-season performance. All single tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Patrons are limited to purchasing up to eight seats and will be available online, in person and by phone at 936-633-5454.

The Angelina Arts Box Office is located at 108 South First Street, in downtown Lufkin. Tickets range from $70 to $110 each.