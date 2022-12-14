PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s the second day of severe weather across the United States.

On Wednesday, New Orleans was hit by strong storms and one person has died.

This comes 24 hours after a first round of severe weather hit East Texas. Some cities are still recovering from storms that traveled into Louisiana on Tuesday.

Just 30 miles to the west of Keithville, two people died.

In Elysian Fields, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed an EF-2 tornado that caused wide spread damage and debris in the area. No injuries have also been reported in Panola County.

These same storms carried across state lines.

In Louisiana, two deaths were confirmed. A mother and son lost their lives, and they lived south of Shreveport.

“While the loss of any life is more than we would ever want and is hard to bear when you see just how catastrophic the damage was to some of those homes. The fact that we limited the loss of life to two is something that I think is noteworthy and we can be thankful for,” said Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards.

Parts of North Texas are also recovering from eight confirmed tornadoes. These left at least five people in the hospital.

To help out, the Texas Department of Emergency Management is now sending aid.

“The governor has a large toolbox when it comes to response in the state of Texas,” said Jeff Saunders, the Director for Texas A&M Task Force 1.

The NWS is still surveying damage in East Texas to confirm another tornados that hit the area.