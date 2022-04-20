KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Texas Mutual Insurance presented Kilgore College with a $100,000 grant on Wednesday for the 15th year in a row.

The funds will go towards their Risk Management Institute, which has free workplace safety courses for employers, workers and the general public. KC was one of the 11 colleges selected to get education safety grants from Texas Mutual.

“We are grateful to receive this grant from our partners at Texas Mutual who share our commitment to the prevention of workplace accidents and to overall workplace safety,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president. “Thanks to this grant, our growing risk management program will continue to help workers in Kilgore and across Texas to be more prepared and successful on the job, creating safer work environments for employees.”

For 23 years, Texas Mutual has given $11 million for education safety grants. More than 35,000 students have received training for free or at a lower price from several colleges.

In the past year, the Risk Management Institute offered 58 workplace safety classes for 613 people. 407 individuals also got OSHA training cards through different courses.

“For more than two decades, we have proudly partnered with colleges across Texas in providing their local communities access to safety programs,” said Eric Bourquin, Vice President of Safety Services at Texas Mutual. “We know that a strong workforce is a safe one, and we’re proud to continue investing in these programs on our journey to create a stronger, safer Texas.”