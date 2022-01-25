Texas offering hiring bonuses for state hospitals, living centers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The state is trying to attract more healthcare employees by offering hiring bonuses in hopes of getting more staff in Texas state hospitals.

“From what I’ve heard and read, we’ve had about 20 million people leave the workforce in the last six months, and so we’re part of that,” said Scott Schalchlin, Deputy Executive Commissioner for Texas’s HHSC Health and Specialty Care System.

Those looking for a job in the medical field at state-supported living centers and state hospitals can get up to a $5,000 hiring bonus.

One of those facilities on the list is Rusk State Hospital in Cherokee county.

The hiring bonuses are for registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, psychiatric nursing assistants and direct support professionals. They range between $2,500 and $5,000.

Schalchlin said state hospitals have seen a decrease in people applying for jobs. He said the signing bonuses are a way to get the attention of potential applicants.

“We’re not seeing near the number of applications and I think part of that is because of this decrease in the workforce and I think the other part is because there’s just more jobs out there,” said Schalchlin.

He added that they have had some success with the bonuses but since advertising the offer, state hospitals have been seeing even more applicants.

“I can tell you just since yesterday when we put it out, we have received a lot of inquiries, a lot more probably than we have in over a year,” added Schalchlin.

There are 24 locations you can apply to including Lufkin, Waco and Austin. If you are interested in interviewing for one of these jobs, click here for more information.