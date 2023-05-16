PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Texas Oncology is set to open a new location in Pittsburg this July, and close their Mount Pleasant location at the end of June.

The new location will occupy nearly 4,000 square feet of space at 408 Quitman Street, with renovations slated to start in late May.

When it opens, the Texas Oncology Pittsburg location will have a new infusion suite and four exam rooms that give patients medical oncology and hematology services, chemotherapy and specialty infusion, radiation oncology consultation, access to relevant clinical trials and genetic risk evaluation and testing.

“At Texas Oncology, we are focused on enhancing access to high-quality cancer care closer to where patients live in communities across Texas – including in Pittsburg and the surrounding area of Camp, Titus, Franklin, and Morris counties,” said Steven Paulson, M.D., president and chairman of the board, Texas Oncology. “Patients in the Pittsburg area will receive personalized, leading-edge care, with a cancer care team connected to Texas Oncology’s vast network of oncology expertise and support services.”

Texas Oncology said that patients in their Pittsburg location will have access to a wide range of care, including innovative radiation therapies like intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), and brachytherapy procedures, all of which are meant to deliver radiation to tumors with greater precision, avoiding healthy tissue. To help guide the diagnosis and administration of treatment with high quality images, they also offer computed tomography and positron emission tomography imaging technologies.

Closing their 10,000 plus square foot facility in Mount Pleasant comes after a 16-year collaboration with Titus Regional Medical Center. The Patty & Bo Pilgrim Cancer Center, named after the Pilgrim’s Pride founding family, offers chemotherapy and radiation therapy as well as technologies like immunotherapy, proton therapy, genetic testing and genomic sequencing.

“We have served patients in East Texas for decades, and for more than 15 years in Mount Pleasant, and we are eager to continue providing care to patients in this area at our new Pittsburg location,” said Nayyar Syed, M.D., medical oncologist and hematologist at Texas Oncology. “Our priority is to provide community-based, high-quality care to patients in East Texas with access to innovative treatment and clinical trials, delivered in a cost-effective manner by a compassionate and dedicated care team.”

Texas Oncology already has cancer centers in Paris, Longview, Canton, Jacksonville, Marshall, Mount Vernon, Palestine, Sulphur Springs and in Tyler, where the new Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute opened last November.