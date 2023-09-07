SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office garden is a project that’s managed by jail inmates to help them gain new skill while serving time.

The garden has supported the East Texas Food Bank for more than 15 years.

Thursday morning sprouted a new collaboration with Texas Organic in Tyler to bring organic compost to the garden’s soil.

“If you use good organic material, the vegetables are a lot bigger, they are more prolific and the earth, you see the bugs come back,” said John Moore, Smith County Commissioner, precinct 2.

Smith County Sheriff, Larry Smith said the mulch delivered on Thursday will help greatly because the current soil has become dry and sandy.

“We hadn’t had rain of any significance in quite a while, so that’s gonna help the moisture stay exactly where it needs to be,” said Smith.

The compost will also help the garden grow more and better food for their partners.

“We anticipate our annual yield will go up about 50% next year and this is food we can turn around, give to our pantry partners out in East Texas, so huge benefit to us,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

This garden is sprouting positive results that could one day expand across Texas.

“We see the expense of what happens when inmates get out of jail and wind up back in jail,” said Moore.

The inmates will start planting next spring and hope to see a big beautiful garden as a result.