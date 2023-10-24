EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is accepting public opinion on proposed changes to carcass movement and disposal regulations for certain species of deer. Here’s what that means for East Texans.

According to TPWD, the proposed rules would apply when hunter-harvested deer are transported from the ranch of harvest to a final destination at another location like home, deer processor or taxidermist.

TPWD said they will have their November commission meeting and discuss regulations for movement and disposal of species susceptible to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD.)

Some of the species that fall under this classification are as follows:

White-tailed deer

Black-tailed deer

Mule deer

Red deer

Elk

Under the proposed regulations, disposal of unused parts of one of these species must be:

By transport, directly or indirectly, to a landfill permitted by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to receive such waste.

Buried at a depth of no less than three feet below the natural surface of the ground and covered with at least three feet of earthen material.

Returned to the property where the animal was harvested for disposal.

No person may transport one of these species harvested in a containment zone or surveillance zone from the respective zone to any destination unless it is first presented at the nearest department-designated check station.

The check station shall provide a receipt that must remain with the animal until it reaches a final destination.

TPWD said they have provided the following opportunities for the public to voice their opinions on the proposed regulations: