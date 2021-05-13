Texas Parks and Wildlife continue to investigate Lake Murvaul, find no more dead fish

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will continue to investigate Lake Murvaul in Panola County after hundreds of fish were found dead on April 16.

There have been no new reports of dead fish and wildlife since May 3, according to a release from the TPWD.

As the investigation continues, TPWD will collect water samples and await further results from additional lab cultures and information from Baylor University regarding cyanobacteria present in the water samples.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are single-celled organisms that live in all types of water. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, one characteristic of these cyanobacteria is their ability to form blooms so thick it appears that blue-green paint covers the surface of the water.

During the initial investigation, the water quality surveyed multiple locations across the lake and affected fish were recorded. TPWD collected and shipped fish samples to a health lab in San Marcos.

On May 3, Lake Murvaul was investigated again after suspected cyanobacteria blooms were reported. After that, water samples were collected and sent to Baylor University to be tested for cyanobacteria.

Later on May 6, Baylor University did confirm the presence of cyanobacteria and that it can produce cyanotoxin. Although it isn’t certain cyanobacteria caused the kill, according to TPWD, the fisheries scientists will investigated that and other possibilities.

The initial fish sample presented a bacterial infection, according to TPWD. Lab personnel will grow the bacteria to determine if a pathogen was present. According to TPWD, pathogens are types of microorganisms that do not usually harm fish, but can do so when a fish is not healthy enough to resist infection.

People who live nearby say they’ve picked up hundreds of dead fish on the shoreline. One of the lake’s board members believes the issue started at the end of March.

“What you are seeing… specifically those growths on the backside of the catfish, it’s likely a fungal infection that is related to a bacterial infection that is causing the immune system not to respond,” Bregan Brown with TPWD said. “So they are unable to fight either infections. Typically that’s what ends up killing the fish.”

Officials told neighbors to not fish or swim in the water until more is known.

“Some algae is pretty harmless even if it does grow rapidly, there are species of cyanobacteria that produce species called cyanotoxins that can be harmful to people and wildlife and pets,” Brown said.

Although there is no conclusive research indicating cyanotoxins make fish unsafe to eat, any concerns regarding the safety of consuming fish from Lake Murvaul should be addressed to the Texas Department of Safety and Health Services, Seafood and Aquatic Life Unit at seafood.regulatory@dshs.texas.gov.