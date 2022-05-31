TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife will hold a free fishing day on Saturday, June 4.

Each year on the first Saturday of June, Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

Anglers can help the conservation effort by purchasing a fishing license. 100% of the fishing license fees are going to TPWD.

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD will offer several resources to anglers of all skill levels and ages including the following:

Learning the basics of fishing with tips and a variety of videos – To find the resources of how to get started including safety, supplies, gear, casting and bating, cleaning and storing fish, people can visit the TPWD Learn to Fish webpage. Finding a place to fish close to home– The lake finder on the TPWD website can help anglers find lakes by region or alphabetically. People can also check out the river fishing page to find out where to get access to flowing waters. Saltwater Fishing from a Pier – There are numerous wheelchair accessible fishing piers available for public use up and down the coast. Piers are a great place for the entire family to try saltwater fishing without the need for a boat. Public access sites can be found in every bay system. Visit Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center – Grab your family for a day of free fishing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.! The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is offering free admission for everyone, and visitors will have a chance to catch a tagged catfish and win a prize. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks are on sale beginning at 11 a.m. and available while supplies last. Visitors can watch the dive show at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by hatchery tram tours immediately after each show. Visitors may bring their own fishing tackle or borrow gear from the TFFC. Visit Sea Center Texas – Grab your fishing poles, bait and lawn chairs for a free fishing event for youth 2-17. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 4 at Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson. Visitors can also explore aquaria and exhibits of Texas marine life, the largest redfish hatchery in the world, 36 one-acre fish culture ponds, an outdoor wetland exhibit and a 20-foot touch pool that allows visitors to gently touch marine animals such as blue crabs, hermit crabs, stone crabs, snails and even anemones. Go Kayak Fishing on a Texas Paddling Trail – With more than 3,700 named streams, 15 major rivers and some 3,300 miles of tidal shoreline along the Gulf Coast, Texas offers unlimited possibilities for paddling adventures and angling opportunities of all types. Enjoy improved and maintained fishing and paddling access to rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, bayous and bays on any of the 78 official Texas Paddling Trails available throughout the state. Fish in a State Park – Lake Livingston State Park has several events that day including “Backyard Bass” (9 a.m. – 10 a.m.), “Fishing with a Ranger” (10:30 a.m. – Noon), and “Fishing Knots to Know (2:30 – 3 p.m.). TPWD State Park and Wildlife staff will also be helping with the event. Although June 4 is designated as Free Fishing Day in Texas, fishing is free year-round at every Texas State Park. Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package for Texas residents offers a great value, allowing anglers to fish in fresh and salt water. It’s valid from the date of purchase through the end of the purchase month of the next license year. (Example: License purchased on March 13, 2022 expires March 31, 2023)

Learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org. If you plan on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season opening June 1.